'Common man suffering due to rising inflation': Shiv Sena slams Govt

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over inflation, Shiv Sena has said that the GST and demonetisation are to be blamed for high prices of daily use items because of which the common man is suffering.

Retail inflation grew to a 15-month high of 4.88 percent in November from October's 3.58 percent, government data showed on Tuesday. The rise was mainly due to an increase in foods and oil prices.

Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, said it is not right on the government's part to blame natural calamities for the price rise.

"But we should not forget that the rate at which inflation is rising, it is at the highest in these 15 months. Natural calamities alone cannot be blamed for this issue," the article in Saamna read.

"The truth is, a common man is still suffering. Someday it's the prices of vegetables, while the other day it's daily products or fuel but nonetheless, the Centre is claiming its efficiency in monitoring the country," it added.

Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a seven-month high at 3.58 percent in October, while rising 3.63 percent in November a year ago. India's industrial output growth slowed down to 2.2 percent in October compared to 3.8 percent in September due to the poor performance of the manfuacturing sector.

The cumulative growth for the period April-October 2017 over the corresponding period of the previous year stood at 2.5 percent. The inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at 3.58 per cent in October. It was 3.63 per cent in November 2016. The previous high was recorded at 5.05 per cent in August last year.

OneIndia News