Commission headed by retired judge to probe Lakhimpur Kheri violence

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: A single person commission headed by a retired judge has been appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri. The report would be submitted by the commission in two months.

The notification issued by additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the one man commission has been constituted on the on the opinion of governor Anandiben Patel. She had said that the probe is needed due to public importance.

The Supreme Court on the other hand took up a public interest litigation suo motu. The case will be heard by a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna today.

Eight people were killed in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Four of those killed were farmers. The issue has gained national importance with several in the opposition questioning the government about the same.

Priyanka Gandhi who was on her way to the site of the incident was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 10:46 [IST]