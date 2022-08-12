Comedian Raju Srivastava's health condition is stable, says family

What is myocardial infarction that led to singer KK's sudden death? What are the warning signs?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 12: The health condition of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, is stable as per his family.

"Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best," the message from his family read.

The statement thanked the fans for their prayers while requesting people to ignore rumours around his health. "Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated," the statement said.

It comes after news agency ANI in a tweet claimed that his condition has continued to be in critical state.

Following a heart attack on Wednesday, the 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising.

"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," he had told PTI, adding that the actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.