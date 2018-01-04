Cold wave: Schools in Lucknow to remain shut till Jan 7

Lucknow administration has ordered for schools to be shut. Schools will remain closed until January 7 and the classes will begin from January 8. However, the classes will start at 10 am rather than the usual school timings.

The extension of winter vacation comes as cold wave conditions continue in most parts of north India. The minimum temperature in Lucknow has been around the seven-degree Celsius mark for most of this week.

With a minimum of six-degree Celsius predicted for Monday, many schools have decided to begin classes from 10 AM instead of usual early morning hours.

A persisting cold wave, dense fog, and ground frost have scaled up winter climes over North India even as a late-in-the-season, low-pressure area is brewing in the seas to the south-east of peninsular India.

Severe cold wave conditions persisted over Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Peak winter conditions in the North are expected to continue right into the weekend, while the approaching 'low' will bring rain to parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)