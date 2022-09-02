YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Coal smuggling case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 02: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing alleged coal scam case.

    The central investigating agency had questioned the Diamond Harbour MP at its headquarters for close to eight hours in March. This time, Abhishek will be questioned in Calcutta.

    Coal smuggling case: Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED today

    The Supreme Court had instructed the ED, following a plea from Abhishek, in May that the central agency could question the MP and his wife, Rujira, in Calcutta instead of Delhi.

    Coal Scam: ED summons TMC's Abishek BanerjeeCoal Scam: ED summons TMC's Abishek Banerjee

    It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was carried out at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields' in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol in West Bengal.

    Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people as per CBI.

    The probe revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.

    Comments

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate coal scam

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X