Coal smuggling case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED today

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Sep 02: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing alleged coal scam case.

The central investigating agency had questioned the Diamond Harbour MP at its headquarters for close to eight hours in March. This time, Abhishek will be questioned in Calcutta.

The Supreme Court had instructed the ED, following a plea from Abhishek, in May that the central agency could question the MP and his wife, Rujira, in Calcutta instead of Delhi.

Coal Scam: ED summons TMC's Abishek Banerjee

It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was carried out at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields' in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol in West Bengal.

Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people as per CBI.

The probe revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.