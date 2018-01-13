CMAT 2018 admit card released, download now

The CMAT 2018 admit card has been finally released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will consist of 100 questions based on quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness Duration of the test is 180 minutes (three hours).

Candidates must note that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers, for each wrong answer one mark will be deducted.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. The admit card is available on aicte-cmat.in.

How to download CMAT 2018 admit card:

Go to aicte-cmat.in

Click on relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

Admit card will be displayed

Take a printout

OneIndia News