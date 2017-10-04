CM launches app for women safety

SHIMLA: The women are the inseparable part of the society and it becomes the moral duty of all of us to give them due respect and honour, they deserve. Keeping this in view, the State Government has opened 'One Stop Centre' at Solan recently and today Chief Minister Shri Virbhadra Singh launched 'Stree Surkasha Mobile bilingual App' in three districts of Kangra Division viz. Kangra, Chamba and Una.

The Chief Minister while launching this App online from Shimla said that this mobile app would certainly help the women in emergent situations.

The Stree Surakasha Mobile App, a brainchild of Divisional Commissioner Kangra Ms Nandita Gupta, has been developed for the safety of women. This is available on android platform and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The users have to select their residential location and mark their three preferred contacts to be informed in case of emergency. In case of emergency, the panic button is to be pressed.

The police control room of relevant district in Chamba, Una or Kangra will be informed along with the GPS location of the user. Locally, the App will produce an alarm sound and the video recording of situation will be made automatically.

Ms Nandita Gupta said that App developed specifically for the women would help them in distress or emergent situations. She explained the objective for developing this mobile app to help the women by facilitating a 'simple to use interface' of their smart phones. Those women who do not have smart phones can use the 181 Helpline directly.

Transport Minister Shri G.S. Bali, Industries Minister Shri Mukesh Agnihotri, Urban Development Minister Shri Sudhir Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Arvind Mehta and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

OneIndia News