Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester results declared

The Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

After realizing that most of the State Universities are overburdened with hundreds of affiliated colleges, as a step to decongest these Universities, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to establish Cluster Universities in the States. These Cluster Universities have been created from the existing four to five Colleges that are located in close vicinity. The results are available on cusrinagar.edu.in.

How to check Cluster University Srinagar results:

Go to cusrinagar.edu.in

Click on the results link from the homepage

On next page, click on the link 'View Result' given near to 'Result of 1st Semester - UG,IG and B.Ed Batch 2017'

Enter roll number

Submit

View results

Take a printout

