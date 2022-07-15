LS polls 2019: How these witty one-liners decide the fate of the nation?

Shoot at Sight law for those who speak ill of India: Karnataka minister BC Patil

Ajmer cleric, who made hate speech, caught; to be produced in court today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 15: Ajmer Dargah Khadim Gauhar Chishti, who was absconding after raising objectionable slogans against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, will be produced in court on Friday. The cleric in a video was seen allegedly raising slogans at the premises of Ajmer Dargah. He was caught by Ajmer Police.

Gauhar was held in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday and brought to Ajmer with heavy security from Jaipur airport. He is a relative of two key accused in the Udaipur tailor murder case, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghouse.

Besides Gauhar, two other clerics of the Ajmer Dargah- Aadil Chisthi and Sarwar Chisthi- has given provocative statements against Nupur Sharma.

The involvement of three clerics has also hit the business of Ajmer Dargah up to 90 per cent and traders fear a loss of at least Rs 50 crores.

Rajasthan: Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for offering bounty on Nupur Sharma's head

Cleric Gauhar Chisti is a relative of two key accused in the Udaipur tailor murder case, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghouse. An FIR was registered againsthim on June 25. The FIR accuses Gauhar of provoke people, calling for beheading of those who insult the Prophet.