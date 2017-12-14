Clear that BJP has edge in Gujarat, says Yogendra Yadav on Exit Poll result 2017

Psephologist Yogendra Yadav weighs in on the exit polls, which sees BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heading towards a big win in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 and also in Himachal Pradesh elections 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said,"Am surprised, but no reason to disbelieve all exit polls, since they all point in the same direction. We can't still be sure of seats, but it seems clear that BJP enjoys an edge in Gujarat.''

Am surprised, but no reason to disbelieve all exit polls, since they all point in the same direction.

We can’t still be sure of seats, but it seems clear that BJP enjoys an edge in Gujarat. — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 14, 2017

''Vote share estimates of all major polls show a clear lead for BJP: CSDS-ABP 9%; Axis-India Today 5%; MVR Times Now 6%. That looks clear and decisive, though we can't be sure of the number of seats," he said in a series of tweets.

All major exit polls show that the BJP is heading towards a big win in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. Today's Chanakya, which had got the 2014 projection right, says the party will win two-third majority in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's homestate.

Most exit polls predict more than 100 seats for the BJP in Gujarat, comfortably above the 92-seat majority mark in the 182-seat Assembly.

OneIndia News