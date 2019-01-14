  • search
    Cleanest Gomti bank loses its charm to filth, pollution; Devotees return without taking holy dip

    Lucknow, Jan 14: Some devotees on Monday returned without taking a holy dip in Gomti river on Makar Sankranti because of the pollution in the river.

    Speaking to ANI, a devotee said, 'people throw flowers etc in river even though government has asked us not to do so. Government should have cleaned it ahead of Makar Sankranti.

    The 4.8km stretch from Ghaila ghat to Gau ghat is considered the 'cleanest' when compared to other ghats in the city. Locals say that until a few years ago, water in Ghaila ghat was crystal clear. But the situation is fast changing as this ghat, too, is getting polluted - filth and hyacinths can be seen in
    patches along the Ghaila ghat to Gau ghat stretch.

    The pollution is also reflected in the decline of oxygen levels and threat to aquatic life in the river water. Experts say major polluting factors in this stretch are discharge of effluents from a sugar mill in Sitapur, garbage dumping site near the Ghaila bridge and more than eight obstructions made as a part of the Gomti riverfront project.

    Monday, January 14, 2019
