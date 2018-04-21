CLAT Admit card 2018 to be released soon: This is the new date

The CLAT Admit card 2018 is set to be released soon. Once released it would be available on the official website.

The admit card was supposed to be released on April 20. However, there was a last minute update which stated that the release had been delayed. The new date for the CLAT admit card 2018 to be released is now April 26.

Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The admit card once released will be available on clat.ac.in.

How to download CLAT admit card 2018

Go to clat.ac.in

Click on the link to the admit card- which will be available once the admit cards are released.

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Take a printout

