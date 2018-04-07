Class 10 Board Exam results 2018: Full list of websites

Lakhs of students have taken the Class 10 exams. The results would be announced on the official websites of the respective boards.

Here is a full list of websites where you can check your Class 10 results. While many boards would host the results on their official websites, there are third party sites which will also declare the results.

Third party websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net will host the results for many other Boards like Punjab School Education Board. For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana boards, the results would be hosted on manabadi.com.

Class 10 Boards (Including State Boards, CBSE, ICSE) Official Websites CBSE cbse.nic.in ICSE cisce.org Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh bse.ap.gov.in Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh apdhte.nic.in Board of Secondary Education, Assam sebaonline.org Bihar School Examination Board biharboard.ac.in Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education gbshse.gov.in Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education cgbse.nic.in Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board gseb.org Board of School Education, Haryana bseh.org.in Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education hpbose.org Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education jkbose.jk.gov.in Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board kseeb.kar.nic.in Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board keralapareekshabhavan.in Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh mpbse.nic.in Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in Board of Secondary Education, Manipur bsem.nic.in Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura mbose.in Mizoram Board of School Education mbse.edu.in Nagaland Board of School Education nbsenagaland.com Board of Secondary Education, Odisha bseodisha.ac.in Punjab School Education Board pseb.ac.in Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu dge.tn.gov.in Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana bse.telangana.gov.in Tripura Board of Secondary Education tbse.in Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad upmsp.edu.in Uttarakhand Board of School Education ubse.uk.gov.in West Bengal Board of Secondary Education wbbse.org

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day