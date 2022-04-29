YouTube
    2 groups clash in Punjab's Patiala during anti-Khalistan march, police fire in the air

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Tension prevailed in Punjab's Patiala after two groups came face to face during a protest march held against banned terrorist outfit Khalistan today. The police have brought the situation under control and fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

    

    "The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We're closely monitoring the situation & won't let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance," said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

    The members of the two groups are said to have waived swords and thrown stones at each other. The Shiv Sena (Bak Thackeray) group is said to have taken out the march without police permission.

    Patiala District Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in a statement, "peace and harmony is central to all our religions and their basic ethos. Even if there is any dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue. As such, the District Administration appeals to all brothers and sisters of Patiala and Punjab to continue to maintain peace and brotherhood. The present situation is under control and being continuously monitored. All measures are being taken to ensure peace and harmony."

    The district administration has appealed to the residents to maintain peace and harmony and requested the two groups to sort out their difference and misunderstanding through dialogue.

    X