Claims suggesting Jesus Christ was transgender leaves worshippers in tears

New Delhi, Nov 28: The Dean of the Trinity College, Dr. Michael Banner has come out in support of a junior research fellow, Joshua Heath who presented the Renaissance and Medieval artworks of the crucification,. The painting shows a side wound which he squatted to a vagina.

The assembly was in a state of shock and some of them began crying. The words took those in the audience by shock as they found the comments to be offensive.

During the talk Joshua exhibited three art works to support his points, including the famous Peita by Jean Malouel from the year 1400 in which he highlighted the side wound of Jesus and blood pouring into his groin.

Joshua said that the wound was isolated and takes on a vaginal appearance in the Bonne of Luxembourg's Prayer Book from the 14th century.

According to The Telegraph, the sermon ended with the following statements, 'in Christ's simultaneously masculine and feminine body in these works, if the body of Christ as these works suggest the body of all bodies, then his body is also the trans body."

The Dean received letters of protest and many worshippers left the service in tears. The worshippers found the sermon to be distasteful and the fact that it was delivered in front of youngsters just made them feel worse. The Dean however disagreed and claimed that these representations of Jesus Christ in male and female bodies have made it earlier to discuss trans concerns.

In a complaint letter to Dr. Banner, a congregation members wrote, "I left the service in tears. You offered to speak with me afterward, but I was too distressed. I am contemptuous of the idea that by cutting a hole in a man, through which he can be penetrated, he can become a woman."

"I am especially contemptuous of such imagery when it is applied to our Lord, from the pulpit, at Evensong. I am contemptuous of the notion that we should be invited to contemplate the martyrdom of a 'trans Christ.' a new heresy for our age," he also said in the letter.

Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 15:44 [IST]