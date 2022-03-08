YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    City wise petrol, diesel price today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 08: Petrol and diesel prices are likely to be hiked this week as oil companies prepare to pare losses accumulated from keeping rates steady for over four months in the run-up to assembly elections in five states, including UP, despite international oil prices jumping to a 13-year high of $140 per barrel, PTI reported.

    City wise petrol, diesel price today

    West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US oil benchmark, rose to $130.50 per barrel on Sunday evening, its highest since July 2008, before retreating. The international benchmark, Brent crude, hit a high of $139.13 at one point overnight, also its highest since July 2008.

    City wise price of fuel in India: Rates per litre:

    Delhi: Petrol Rs 95.41, Diesel Rs 86.67

    Chennai: Petrol Rs 101.51, Diesel Rs 91.53 pe

    Kolkata: Petrol Rs 104.67, Diesel Rs 89.79

    Mumbai: Petrol Rs 109.98, Diesel Rs 94.14

    Jaipur: Petrol Rs 107.06, Diesel Rs 90.70

    Noida: Petrol Rs 95.64, Diesel Rs 87.14

    Lucknow: Petrol Rs 95.29, Diesel Rs 86.81

    Patna: Petrol Rs 106.26, Diesel Rs 91.43

    Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 100.58, Diesel Rs 85.01

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X