City wise petrol, diesel price today

New Delhi, Mar 08: Petrol and diesel prices are likely to be hiked this week as oil companies prepare to pare losses accumulated from keeping rates steady for over four months in the run-up to assembly elections in five states, including UP, despite international oil prices jumping to a 13-year high of $140 per barrel, PTI reported.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US oil benchmark, rose to $130.50 per barrel on Sunday evening, its highest since July 2008, before retreating. The international benchmark, Brent crude, hit a high of $139.13 at one point overnight, also its highest since July 2008.

City wise price of fuel in India: Rates per litre:

Delhi: Petrol Rs 95.41, Diesel Rs 86.67

Chennai: Petrol Rs 101.51, Diesel Rs 91.53 pe

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 104.67, Diesel Rs 89.79

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 109.98, Diesel Rs 94.14

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 107.06, Diesel Rs 90.70

Noida: Petrol Rs 95.64, Diesel Rs 87.14

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 95.29, Diesel Rs 86.81

Patna: Petrol Rs 106.26, Diesel Rs 91.43

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 100.58, Diesel Rs 85.01

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 10:13 [IST]