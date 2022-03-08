City wise petrol, diesel price today
New Delhi, Mar 08: Petrol and diesel prices are likely to be hiked this week as oil companies prepare to pare losses accumulated from keeping rates steady for over four months in the run-up to assembly elections in five states, including UP, despite international oil prices jumping to a 13-year high of $140 per barrel, PTI reported.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US oil benchmark, rose to $130.50 per barrel on Sunday evening, its highest since July 2008, before retreating. The international benchmark, Brent crude, hit a high of $139.13 at one point overnight, also its highest since July 2008.
City wise price of fuel in India: Rates per litre:
Delhi: Petrol Rs 95.41, Diesel Rs 86.67
Chennai: Petrol Rs 101.51, Diesel Rs 91.53 pe
Kolkata: Petrol Rs 104.67, Diesel Rs 89.79
Mumbai: Petrol Rs 109.98, Diesel Rs 94.14
Jaipur: Petrol Rs 107.06, Diesel Rs 90.70
Noida: Petrol Rs 95.64, Diesel Rs 87.14
Lucknow: Petrol Rs 95.29, Diesel Rs 86.81
Patna: Petrol Rs 106.26, Diesel Rs 91.43
Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 100.58, Diesel Rs 85.01