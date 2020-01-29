Citizenship law, NRC dangerously divisive says draft resolution of European Parliament

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The final draft resolution by six of the largest groups in the European Parliament has said that the new Indian citizenship law is discriminatory in nature and dangerously divisive.

A majority of the parliamentarians have filed resolutions in this regard and a crucial vote on these issues would take place this week after discussions. The parliamentarians say that the curbs in Kashmir and such issues would impact ties between India and the European Union.

The joint draft would be debated today. The draft also says that the NRC may be used to target marginalised groups. It could cause immense human suffering, the draft also says.

It also warned against the increasing nationalism which has resulted in fuelling religious intolerance and discrimination of Muslims.

India has maintained that these issues are entirely internal. Moreover these issues have been settled by a majority vote in both Houses of Parliament, India has informed.

Instead of voting on such issues, the parliamentarians should engage with New Delhi. We would be able to provide them with the right assessment on the issues, sources on the Ministry of External Affairs informed OneIndia.