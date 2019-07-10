  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Citing Shivakumar’s notoriety, HDK’s lack of numbers, Yeddyurappa demands Kar govt is sacked

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 10: BJP chief of Karnataka and former chief minister, B S Yeddyurappa has said that the current coalition headed by H D Kumaraswamy has lost majority.

    In a letter to the Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala, he said that the government had no moral right to continue in office as prima facie the government has no numbers.

    Citing Shivakumar’s notoriety, HDK’s lack of numbers, Yeddyurappa demands Kar govt is sacked
    Image Courtesy: @BSYBJP

    Kumaraswamy and his cabinet colleagues, particularly, D K Shivakumar have resorted to unconstitutional ways to survive in office. Shivakumar who is known for notoriety in indulging in such extra constitutional ways is trying to hijack his own party legislators who have rebelled against the government, Yeddyurappa also said.

    Fed up of scams, Kumaraswamy continues in govt illegally: Rebel MLAs in SC

    People have not forgotten the notoriety of Shivakumar who is apt in handling such issues. It is still afresh in the minds of the people how he hijacked legislators from Gujarat and sheltered legislators from Maharashtra to protect his party's interests and government there.

    His notoriety once again came to light when he tore the resignation papers of a legislator. I am asking the CM, how he being the head of a state is tolerating such elements, Yeddyurappa asks.

    At this juncture, I am requesting the governor to sack this government. The government does not have the numbers and owe strongly demand that this government be sacked, Yeddyurappa also said.

    More BS YEDDYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yeddyurappa h d kumaraswamy karnataka government congress jds coalition

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue