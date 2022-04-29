CIL's coal production increases by 27.2 pc in April

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Ministry of Coal on Friday said that Coal India Limited has reported an increase of 27.2 per cent in its output in April 2022, as compared to the year-ago period. The despatch of coal also improved by 5.8 per cent year-on-year in April 2022.

"Coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased by 27.2 per cent in April 2022 as compared to the same period of last year and coal despatch has increased by 5.8 per cent," the Ministry said in a statement. The ministry further informed that the CIL has a coal stock of 56.7 MT at present, while the stock at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is at 4.3 MT, and the captive coal blocks have about 2.3 MT of stock.

"Thus, sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available," the Ministry said. Further, the statement said that the coal stock at good shed sidings, washery sidings and port is about 4.7 MT and it is ready to be moved to power plants immediately.

Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, and Maharashtra are among the states seeing power outages. Delhi has also written to the Centre over the possibility of power cuts to important establishments. The states and UTs are also taking steps to deal with the situation. Meanwhile, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 657 train trips to speed up the movement of coal rakes to power plants.

The demand for power has increased manifold in April as many states face power cuts. The problem has been accentuated by a steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some power plants not operating to their full capacity. A total of 533 coal rakes were put on duty, said a railway official.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 23:51 [IST]