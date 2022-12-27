Christian couple arrested for abusing Hindu gods, forcing people co convert to Christianity in Bihar

India

oi-Prakash KL

An attempt to convert Hindus in Samastipura in Bihar has come to light.

Patna, Dec 27: A Christian couple from Telangana have been arrested in Samastipura in Bihar for allegedly abusing Hindu gods and trying to force people to convert to Christianity.

Going by a report, people from Vaini village in Samastipura raised the alarm about a converted couple Lakshman Rao and Lalita trying to allure Shivaji Paswan and Dulari to convert to Christianity. They had asked the Hindu couple to read the Bible every day and tried to woo them by offering money to change their religion.

The clip of the Christian couple trying to convert the Hindu couple has gone viral.

During the investigation, Rao claimed that they were conducting a 'prophetical prayer meeting' in all the Churches of Samastipura on the occasion of Christmas. The cops have seized religious books and documents from them.

The investigation is underway and the action that will be taken over them will be known once the interrogation is completed.

In a similar incident, a Church priest has been held in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh for forced religious conversions, the police said.

The police said that the accused priest Polo Messiah has been booked under various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversions of Religious Act. The case was registered following a complaint by a local resident, Rajeev Yadav against the accused. The priest was arrested on December 26, Monday, Sansar Singh, additional DCP, Rampur said.

The DCP also added that the local police station got the information that a priest Polo Messiah, a resident of Civil Lines was gathering people from other communities and was attempting to convert them.It may be recalled that on December 21 a case had been filed by the Sitapur Police.

An FIR was filed against two persons for forced conversions in Uttar Pradesh. The police had said that two Indians and four Brazilian nationals had organised a programme in Shahbajpur village and lured people to change their religion to Christianity.