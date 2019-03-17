ChowkidarPhirSe starts trending on Twitter

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 17: #ChowkidarPhirSe hashtag started trending on Twitter after the Prime Minister released a video on social media, saying "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation".

    The video shared by PM Modi, featuring a song with lyrics showcasing the Modi government's initiatives, racked up more than 50,000 likes and 19,000 retweets on the micro-blogging website.

    A day after launching the "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign on social media,  Modi on Sunday has changed the title of his Twitter account to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi".

    Also Read | PM adds prefix on Twitter, changes name to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'; other BJP leaders follow suit

    Shortly after the PM, Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal JP Nadda, Amit Malviya and Tajinder Bagga also prefixed 'chowkidar' to their names on Twitter.

    Soon after that, hashtags like #ChowkidarPhirSe #iTrustChowkidar started trending. Another hashtag #EkHiChowkidarChorHai was seen trending.  Here's how Twitterati reacted to it:

    The campaign is likely to counter Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe as the BJP did in 2014 by aggressively countering former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's "chaiwalla" comment against Modi.

