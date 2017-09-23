Chouhan urges Madarsas to impart modern education along with religious training

Bhopal, Sep 23: Emphasising on the importance of modern education, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the madarsas to impart modern education to students along with religious training.

Chouhan, while addressing the 20th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board in Bhopal yesterday, also announced to raise the annual infrastructure development fund of each madarsa in the state from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

"Modern education should also be imparted along with religious training in madarsas as we want children to be skillful," he said.

Chouhan said children should be given modern education besides religious training to make them good human beings. The chief minister said the amount given annually to each madarsa in the state for infrastructure development will be hiked from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. He also announced that an auditorium will be built for the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board.

"Although there are employment opportunities, there is a dearth of skillful hands. We have to check this situation," he said.

The chief minister said that government has not discriminated in providing education to children and there are schemes for everyone.

"A student is the best gift of God. The government is responsible to do its best for the students," he said adding that the aim of education is to give knowledge, make students skillful, provide good culture to them.

Chouhan said that everyone should unite in serving the nation. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah, while lauding the efforts of madarsas in imparting modern education, said that computer training is being provided in these institutions from Class I.

He also said that tricolours would be hoisted in madarsas just like in other schools in the state every day. Madarsa Board Chairman Sayyed Imadduddin informed that so far 2,575 madarsas have been registered in the state, in which 2.88 lakh children are studying. On the occasion, the chief minister honoured the best madarsas, best madarsa teachers and outstanding students.

PTI