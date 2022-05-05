"Chota Pakistan" video triggers outrage: Karnataka CM says “will look into the matter”

Is you medical degree from Pakistan not valid in India: Check what the rules say

Bengaluru, May 5: A video purportedly describing Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as "Chota Pakistan" in Karnataka has gone viral.

In the clip, which is said to have been shot on Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday, a large group of Muslim men are seen probably returning or standing on the road side after offering prayers. They can be heard shouting "Naara E Takbeer Allahu Akbar", then police Wand some people can be seen asking the crowd to disperse.

Following this, the person recording the video can be heard saying, "...look at the gathering at our village", to which another person probably with him can be heard saying "Yeh bi Pakistan hain, Chota" (this is mini Pakistan). Then, the person recording the video says "Kavalande bhole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hain" (Kavalande means mini Pakistan), PTI reported.

The video has triggered outrage and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will ask the Superintendent of Police in Mysuru to look into the matter and take necessary action.

"I will speak to the SP, to look into it and take action," Bommai told reporters in response to a question about the incident.

Sharing the video, columnist and orator Chakravarty Sulibele, who is associated with YuvaBrigade and NamoBrigade, in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Muslims took a procession yesterday in a village Kaulande (Kavalande) of Mysuru. Just listen the 'bhaijan' who shot the video says this is mini Pakistan!! Volcano erupting?" PTI