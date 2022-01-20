Choice filling for NEET UG Counselling begins today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: The choice filling for the NEEG 2021 will begin today. The same can be done on the official website.

Candidates who registered for NEET UG 2021 counselling can enter choices, confirm the colleges and lock it by 4 pm on January 24 2022. The link for the round 1 of NEET UG Counselling process will kept open by the Medical Counselling Committee until January 24.

The verification of the candidates will be done by institutes between January 25 and January 26. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29. "However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability," the MCC said in a statement.

Candidates have been told to download the Sandes application to receive updates with relation to the NEET UG Counselling 2021. This year the MCC NEET UG Counselling for the All India Quota will be done in four rounds. They are AIG Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

Following the registration of every round, candidates have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. Following this the verification of candidates and seat allotment will be done accordingly. The NEET UG 2021 counselling choice filling can be done at mcc.nic.in.

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:32 [IST]