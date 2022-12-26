Chinese hand in Pak’s Drone Dropping in India

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

Most of the drone activities from Pakistan are being carried out to smuggle arms, explosives and drugs to Punjab. More than 110 drone droppings have happened all these years and there does not seem to be an end to this.

New Delhi, Dec 26: According to various sources, Pakistan is using Shanghai's JIYI P3 Flight controllers for drone dropping in Indian Punjab. The same sources reveal that the already bankrupt nation Pakistan is trying to save some money using these drones as these are not just easily available but at the same time a lot cheaper. In fact, with each of these drones the Pakistani government saves more than 20,000 rupees.

Pakistan has been carrying out its nefarious activities to unsettle India, and drones are the new technology that are being used heavily. Most of the drone activities from Pakistan are being carried out to smuggle arms, explosives and drugs to Punjab. More than 110 drone droppings have happened all these years and there does not seem to be an end to this.

Nefarious agenda against India

Drone droppings have been on the rise in recent times. The bordering areas of Punjab have seen numerous instances where these drones dropped weapons and drugs. Sometimes these are shot as well by the security forces or the members of Punjab police. However, with the ever increasing number of drone droppings, the question of national security is already being discussed.

BSF shoots drone from Pakistan: What India is doing to fight the menace

Drone droppings are also a question for the sovereignty of India. Not just that these are violations of international borders but airspace as well. However, expecting any respect for India's national security and sovereignty would be a naïve idea. Nevertheless, drone droppings have made the areas, especially in areas along the International Border between the two countries vulnerable.

Chinese GPS navigation system

China and Pakistan have long been trying to unsettle India. Not just that, China is building road infrastructure in Gilgit Baltistan which is part of India but occupied by Pakistan but at the same time helping Pakistan militarily. Now, the Chinese-manufactured GPS navigation systems, is helping Pakistan carry out its nefarious activities.

The navigation systems from China being used by Pakistan according to the experts support Hexacopters and quadcopters. These are being used heavily by Pakistan to deliver drugs and weapons to its allies in India.

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab

Anti-Drone technology

Although there is already a well suited technology to carry out drone shooting technology. This technology is used quite a lot in Israel to shoot out rogue drones; however, India is still lagging behind such a technology. Nonetheless, until there is no effective anti-drone technology, the automatic shooting down a rogue drone is not easy.

The last but not the least important point is that India is already running a trial of an anti-drone technology for the last around one year. Once it is up and running, Pakistani drones and their operators will be running for their lives.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 18:55 [IST]