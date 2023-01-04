China takes an abrupt U turn, when asked for the real time data

New Delhi, Jan 04: Chinese media downplayed the severity of the surge in the cases of Covid-19 virus. The scientist have briefed the World Health Organization (WHO) has been seeking for the detailed evolution of virus, the world body had invited the scientists from the world wide to present the data about the viral sequencing. In a technical advisory meeting asking China to provide data related to death, hospitalisation and vaccination.

The spokesperson of WHO said that, WHO will circulate the data globally having earlier said that the world body will discuss circulating the variants in China and globally.

The abrupt U-turn of china with respect to credibility of data on Covid-19 raises the eyebrows in house and on the world stage has become a matter of concern. The foreign ministry curb the international travel and entry of foreign travelers citing a abrupt reason of being un-scientific.'' we are not reluctant to communicate to the world'' said the foreign ministry spokesperson 'Mao Ning" told the reporters in Beijing. But we are of the strong opinion that "we are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the epidemic prevention and control measures for political purposes."

A White House National Security Council official did not comment on the meeting presided by the WHO officials but echoed the concerns that the WHO raised during the meeting. The public health expert said that it is in the interest of the international community and People's Republic of China (PRC) to provide adequate and transparent information about the virus, including the detailed data about its genome-sequencing and its now critical to find out the potential virus variant.

The shift away from zero covid policy which has earned a championship to Xi-Jinping during his decades of autocratic rule over the PRC, which has earned him only the public defiance and anger as far as the growth rate of economy is concern that has gone down the slowest growth nearly to half a century.

As the virus spreads in an unchecked manner there has been a spike in demand for the services of the funeral homes in China. Whereas the international epidemic experts are of the opinion that at least there have been more than a million deaths in China this year.

The official of foreign office has reported three deaths to the world body(WHO) which has spiked the death count by 3 numbers now the data says 5253 ever since the pandemic began. As per the official newspaper of the communist party "People's Daily" says while talking with the Chinese expert are of the opinion that the infection spreads is of mild in nature due to which the severely and critical illness of the patients has gone up from 3% to 4% the patients are presently under treatment at the designated hospitals in Beijing. Kang Yan, head of Tianfu hospital of Sichuan university west china states that in the past 3 weeks 46 patients have been admitted to the Intensive care Units with 1% of symptomatic infection.

But the experts worldwide have their own reservations as far as the Chinese data is concerned. Associate Professor Alfred Wu of Lee Kwan School of Public Policy from National University of Singapore says ''I don't think china will be sincere in disclosing the information about the pandemic".

The abrupt U turn on the "Zero-Covid" policy and the provided data by the PRC counterparts are strong enough to raise the eyebrows of the international community. When the WHO has asked the PRC health officials for the real time data reflecting the death, hospitalization and vaccination. Whereas the international experts and specialists have their own reservations as far as the credibility of the data is concerned.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 18:01 [IST]