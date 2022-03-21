Cooperation between India and Australia increasing at rapid pace, says PM Modi in virtual meet with Morrison

China plane crash: PM Modi expresses shock over MU5735 flight crash

New Delhi, Mar 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the crash of a passenger flight in China's Guangxi.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China's Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members," tweeted PM Modi.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, causing a mountain fire.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he was "shocked" to learn about the crash of a passenger plane with 132 people aboard on Monday and ordered an "all-out search" and rescue efforts.

He ordered the immediate launch of emergency response, all-out search and rescue efforts and proper settlement of the aftermath, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. He said swift action should be taken to identify the cause of the crash and to strengthen the safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector to ensure the absolute safety of the sector and people's lives.

State-run CGTN reported that the first rescue team has reached the crash site in the remote mountains. Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines changed the colour of its website to black as it prepared to announce the casualties in the crash.