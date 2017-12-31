Rahul hits out at Modi bhakts, asks PM Modi to focus on job creation in India

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a tweet addressed to the followers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gandhi accused the BJP of making empty promises and said that's the reason China is now outcompeting India.

"Dear Modi bhakts (followers), out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7 per cent has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters - job creation for India," Gandhi tweeted.

He also attached a link to the documentary "Shenzhen: The Silicon Valley of Hardware".

The Congress president's remarks comes a day after government data pointed out severe under-utilisation of alloted funds under the government's ambitious project of Smart Cities scheme.

"What is happening today in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that lies can be used for political benefit and that is the difference between us and them. We might not do well, we might even lose but we will not give up truth," Rahul had said.

In the recent past, Rahul Gandhi has launched attack after attack on the BJP government over unemployment.

In a recent speech, he has also alleged that the foundation of the country was under threat by the politics that BJP leaders were doing. "The Constitution, the foundation of our country is under threat. It is under attack directly. Statements are being made by senior members of BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back. It is our duty, duty of Congress party and every single Indian to defend it," he added.

OneIndia News