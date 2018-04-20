'I will abide by High Command decision,' says Siddaramaiah

Amid speculations about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contest from Badami constituency, Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yathindra announced that his father would file nomination papers on April 23rd. Dr. Yathindra in his Facebook post stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would file his nomination papers from Bagalkot district's Badami on April 23rd.

However, the post was taken down moments after television channels highlighted it.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah in a press conference held in Mysore told that he would abide by the party High Command's decision. He said, " Whatever the party leadership says I will abide by it."

Also, he denied poll alliance with any other political party. "We are not going to enter into an alliance with any party. We are a secular party," he said.

When asked about Janata Dal(S) is also a secular party, CM Siddaramaiah shot back at the reporter, saying, "Who told you JDS is a secular party?"

Siddaramaiah will file his nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency. It is a hectic day in Chamundeshwari. GT Deve Gowda the man being touted as the giant killer will file his nomination from this constituency. He takes on the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and expressed confidence that he would win. He is incidentally the sitting MLA of this constituency.

Though Congress has already announced the candidate for Badami, KPCC chief G Parameshwara has not given the B-form to Dr. Devaraj Patil.

Meanwhile, the Congress high command under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi would meet in New Delhi to discuss whether Siddaramaiah should also contest from Badami. If Siddaramaiah contests from Badami, he will become the first incumbent chief minister to contest from two new segments. Siddaramaiah had announced his decision to contest from Chamundeshwari, vacating his Varuna seat for son Dr Yathindra.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

