    #ChiddiBhagModiAaya trends on Twitter as Chidambaram remains elusive

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 21: The storm clouds over former finance minister P Chidambaram deepened on Wednesday after the Supreme Court refused urgent listing of Congress leader's petition seeking protection from arrest in the INX Media scam cases.

    File Photo of P Chidambaram

    Modi govt using ED, CBI to character assassinate Chidambaram: Rahul Gandhi

    The senior Congress leader had sought protection from arrest within an hour of the Delhi HC denying him anticipatory bail. Hours after the rejection, a team of CBI reached his the Jor Bagh residence around 6.45 pm only to find he was not home. The CBI and ED teams have visited all known locations associated with Chidambaram but he was nowhere to be found. Over a dozen locations in Delhi-NCR have been searched by the agencies.

    Meanwhile, his mobile phones were switched off immediately after he stepped out of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. This led to several persons asking, 'where is Chidambaram.' Infact even on Twitter #ChidambaramMissing and #ChiddiBhagModiAaya were the top trends.

    Check out hilarious memes here:

