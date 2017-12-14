Chidambaram condemns EC for allowing PM Modi's roadshow

On the last day of voting for Gujarat assembly elections, Congress party is up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged 'roadshow'.

Former union minister P. Chidambaram questioned silence of Election Commission over PM Modi's 'full-fledged campaign on polling day'.

Chidambaram said, "Allowing a roadshow of PM on voting day is a gross violation of code of conduct. It is an election campaign. What is the EC doing?" He claimed that visual on TV prove that PM Modi conducted a full-fledged campaign on polling day. "Shocking violation of Rules. EC is sleeping on the job," he said.

Also, he urged media to speak against violation of the code of conduct. "Search its conscience and reach a conclusion," he said. Let the media look at the images on the TV screens, search its conscience and reach a conclusion. There has not been a more blatant violation of the code of conduct on polling day.

Earlier, the Congress had attacked Modi for participating in a "roadshow" in Ranip, Ahmedabad, and alleged that he had violated the model code of conduct for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017.

Gujarat Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (182 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 59 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 117 119 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 3 2 Janata Dal (United) JD(U) 1 1 Gujartat Parivartan Party (GPP) - 2 Independents (IND) 2 1

Congress also trained its guns on the Election Commission and said it was behaving like a "puppet" of the government and said Chief Election Commissioner Achal Joti was behaving like Modi's "secretary".

