Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma; rifles recovered

By
    Sukma, Nov 12: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in one of the worst Maoist-affected district of Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Two rifles were also recovered.

    On Sunday, Security forces traced and unearthed two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) close to the makeshift polling booth set up under the tree in one of the worst Maoist-affected district of Sukma.

    The conduct of free, peaceful and credible polling in these areas continues as a big challenge for the Election Commission (EC) since out of the 18 seats, the Maoists have a substantial presence in 10 segments where the polling time has been scheduled from 7 am to 3 pm to enable the election staff accomplish their work and return before sunset.

    maoists sukma encounter chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 19:31 [IST]
