Chhattisgarh assembly election 2018: 70 per cent voter turnout in first phase

Raipur, Nov 12: Around 70 per cent voter turnout was registered in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) said on Monday.

"Voting has ended, turnout is 70% till now in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections 2018. Figures will be updated later," senior deputy election commissioner Umesh Sinha said at a press conference in New Delhi, reported ANI.

The turnout was likely to go up as the final figures were yet to be received, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said.

According to figures available so far, the highest turnout of 72% was recorded in Khuiji constituency while the lowest was 49% in Dantewada. Kondagaon recorded 61.47%, Keshkal 63.51%, Kanker 62%, Bastar 58%, Khairagarh 70.14% and Dongargarh and Dongargaon saw 71% each.

In the first phase, voting was held in 18 of the 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh.

More than 100,000 security personnel were deployed and helicopters were pressed into service to airlift polling staff to booths.

Of the 18 seats, 12 were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and one was for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The second phase of polling in 72 seats will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on December 11.