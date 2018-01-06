Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals arrested, tiffin box bomb recovered

Raipur, Jan 6: Chhattisgarh police on Saturday said that three Naxals were arrested and a 10 kg tiffin bomb was recovered from their possession in Kondgaon district.

The cadres were apprehended from the forest between Ranapal and Nawagaon villages under Mardapal police station limits when a joint team of security forces was out on duty to ensure security to the road construction work, Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

The construction of road is underway between Ranapal and Bayanar in Mardapal area, around 250 kms away from here. The composite squad, involving 41st battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local police, was carrying out patrolling to provide security to the construction works, when it spotted three ultras hiding in the forest between Ranapal and Nawagaon, following which they were apprehended, he said.

A 10-kg tiffin bomb, one bundle wire, one dry battery, Maoist literatures and a Naxal banner in the name of East Bastar Division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were recovered from their possession, Nag said. The arrested were identified as Laxminath Korram (28), Chandan Korram (19) and Jaitrm Korram (21), he said. The trio admitted that they were possessing explosive to target security personnel involved in security of the under-construction road, he said. They were booked under section 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officer added.

PTI