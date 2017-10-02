Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between security forces, Maoists in Dantewada

CRPF & Chattisgarh police carried out search area domination operation in Dantewada's Bandipara village on Monday where an IED blast took place. Subsequently encounter broke out between security forces and Maoists.

According to news agency ANI, one security personnel have been injured.

Earlier on August 17, an encounter broke out between security forces and Maoists in Dantewada's Aranpur range in Chhattisgarh.

The exchange of fire between forces personnel and maoists was stopped. According to Dantewada range DIG Sundarraj P, some maoist camping material was recovered from the encounter site.

"Exchange of fire stopped, security forces still inside. maoist camping material recovered," DIG Sundarraj said.

