Chhattisgarh Congress leader attends mass conversion event where anti-Hindu oath is taken

New Delhi, Nov 10: The mayor of Rajandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Hema Deshmukh who is from the Congress attended a mass conversion event, the video of which has gone viral. This comes amidst the party already facing heat and flak after its leader from Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi called Hindu a horrible word.

At the conversion event, oaths against Hindu God and Goddesses were taken. I will never follow Gauri, Ganapti or any any other Hindu Gods and Goddesses and will never worship them, the oath said. I will never believe that they were the incarnation of God, the oath administered to the participants also said.

The conversion event took place on Monday and the spokesperson for the BJP Sudhansu Trivedi said that the only intention of the Congress is to spread hatred towards Hinduism.

Hema Deshmukh accepted that she attended the event organised by the Buddhist society, but added that she had no knowledge about the oath. The event is organised every year and former chief minister Raman Singh was also there. I was not aware of the anti-Hindu oath. I only thought that they were taking an oath on the Constitution. As soon as they made anti-Hindu statements, I took my hand down and then left the event as I am a Hindu and cannot take statements against my Gods and Goddesses, she also said.

Another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress was feeling left out as competition was growing after the Adam Adam Party spewed venom against the Hindus. "Be is Shivraj Patil who said Lord Krishna taught jihad or Satish Jakriholi who said Hindu is a bad word -- no action will be taken against them by the janeudhari Congress party. Because this is no coincidence but a concerted effort, he also said.

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 11:07 [IST]