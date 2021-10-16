YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh: Blast at Raipur railway station, 6 CRPF personnel injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Oct 16: At least six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were reportedly injured after a blast was reported at Raipur railway station early Saturday morning.

    Chhattisgarh: Blast at Raipur railway station, 6 CRPF personnel injured
    Representational Image

    The special train was scheduled to carry the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to Jammu from Raipur, they said.

    "A minor explosion was recorded in a special train of CRPF at Raipur railway station around 6.30 am today. The train was heading to Jammu from Jharsuguda (Odisha)," Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Agrawal said.

    Six personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident, of whom head constable Chouhan Vikas Laxman was admitted to a private hospital here, while others left for their destination after being administered first aid, he added.

    "The explosion occurred during the shifting of a container carrying detonators and HD cartridges. While shifting the container in train, it accidentally slipped in coach number-9, which led to the blast," Agrawal said.

    More BLAST News  

    Read more about:

    blast chhattisgarh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X