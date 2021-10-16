Chhattisgarh: Blast at Raipur railway station, 6 CRPF personnel injured

Raipur, Oct 16: At least six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were reportedly injured after a blast was reported at Raipur railway station early Saturday morning.

The special train was scheduled to carry the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to Jammu from Raipur, they said.

"A minor explosion was recorded in a special train of CRPF at Raipur railway station around 6.30 am today. The train was heading to Jammu from Jharsuguda (Odisha)," Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Agrawal said.

Six personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident, of whom head constable Chouhan Vikas Laxman was admitted to a private hospital here, while others left for their destination after being administered first aid, he added.

"The explosion occurred during the shifting of a container carrying detonators and HD cartridges. While shifting the container in train, it accidentally slipped in coach number-9, which led to the blast," Agrawal said.