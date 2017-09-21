Cheque books of these 6 banks to be invalid: Apply by Sep 30

If you are a State Bank of India customer holding an account in its subsidiary banks, you will soon have to get a new cheque book along with the Indian Financial System (IFS) code.

The SBI has asked its customers of its subsidiary banks to apply for new cheque books and IFS codes "as soon as possible". All the erstwhile associate banks of SBI and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank users need to upgrade their cheque books, the SBI said in a tweet. Accounts holders of State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Raipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Hyderabad and Bhartiya Mahila Bank will have apply for the new cheque books and IFS codes.

SBI also stated that the old cheque books and IFS codes of these six banks will not be valid after September 30. Users can avail the new cheque books via internet and mobile banking, ATM or by visiting the home branch.

OneIndia News