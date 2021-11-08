Internet explodes with funny memes over Chennai rains

New Delhi, Nov 8: The heavy downpour in Chennai and neighbouring areas in the last 24 hours have killed three and led to waterlogging in several places. It received over 20 CM rainfall on Sunday and the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall today in 14 districts in the state.

Following the heavy rains, schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districts will remain closed for the next two days.

Similarly, schools and colleges will remain closed today due to heavy rain in Sivaganga district, said Sivaganga District Collector Madhusudhanan Reddy. How the unpredictable rains caught Chennai off-guard Most government offices in Chennai will remain closed for the day, while private firms have been asked to allow work-from-home to their employees.

However, the meme creators have used the situation to add humour as they flood social media sites with funny memes. Check out select few creations doing rounds on Twitter:

Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall.

#ChennaiRains Exact situation of TN ppl especially Chennai ppl after full night rain pic.twitter.com/EJvJkjpkm7 — Balaji Ram 🇮🇳 (@BalajiR10498265) November 6, 2021

River in our street and lake in our house #chennairains pic.twitter.com/FPMKGGt28i — 🏵️ʀǟʍʏǟ ɦǟʀɨɦǟʀǟռ 🇮🇳🚩🏵️ (@Ramyahariharan4) November 7, 2021

Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the city in about 24 hours comes after about six years, while other regions of Tamil Nadu received mild, and or moderate rainfall.

#ChennaiRains



Non Chennai ppl msging me : bro stay safe... 😂 pic.twitter.com/ajXH4hlQ4V — Balaji Ram 🇮🇳 (@BalajiR10498265) November 7, 2021

When TN is preparing for new LP from bay.



*UAC near Coast#ChennaiRains @ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/a33Jtebmia — Gobi S (@GobiShah) November 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety."

#ChennaiRains



My manager - Daii nee innum Boat yeduthukutu office varla?? pic.twitter.com/cmyv85ACsj — ASHWIN S (@ASHWINSIVAraja) November 7, 2021

Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall (during the season), Stalin said.

Me in chennai right now : pic.twitter.com/e8CBDt5SrJ — Anurag Krishna (@anuragkrishh) November 7, 2021

The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

In the wake of heavy rains across Tamil Nadu that have inundated several areas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deputed five teams to carry out rescue and relief operations. PTI

Monday, November 8, 2021, 14:07 [IST]