Chennai Rains: Depression over north coastal region weakens, light rain very likely across TN

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Nov 12: Chennai can relax a bit in coming days as the depression over the Bay of Bengal weakened into a "well marked low pressure area".

"Depression crossed north Tamil Nadu coast close to Chennai between 1730 & 1830 hrs IST of today, the 11th November. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-north westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours," the weather department tweeted.

"The depression has weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area," it said in another tweet.

However, the IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours.

"The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 24 hours," IMD said in its weather forecast bulletin.

The flooding, triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams transformed several areas and in the suburbs into a virtual, large water body as streets swirled with deluge and trash, while 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:26 [IST]