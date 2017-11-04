Chennai: Heavy rains to continue, no respite for another 2 days

The rain woes for Chennai are expected to continue. Heavy showers are expected to take a break in the morning and afternoon on November 5.

However on November 5 from evening onwards, rainfall activity is expected to pick up pace reports Skymetweather. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to occur during the night and will continue until morning.

On November 6 there would be no breaks in rains, Rains are expected over the city of Chennai during the day. Thus, moderate to heavy rainfall activity will occur over the city throughout the day. The night will also not provide much relief and showers will continue until the morning hours, Skymetweather also reported.

A government release said 105 relief camps have been set up in chennai. Facing criticism over the handling of rains in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited several water- logged parts of the city and its suburbs, insisting that his government was working on a "war-footing". He was accompanied by his deputy O Panneerslevam and senior officials. Schools and colleges, closed since October 31, remained shut in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, as the Tamil Nadu government appealed to private firms to allow their employees to work from home. The Marina Beach area recorded a whopping 30 cm of precipitation. A middle-aged farmer was electrocuted at Manal Agaram near Tiruvarur when he stepped on a snapped live wire lying under water in his field, police said, raising the death toll in rain-related incidents to eight since October 27, when the northeast monsoon arrived.

Fear of 2015 deluge? As the heavy spell led to fears of a repeat of the December 2015 deluge, the AIADMK government sought to dispel such rumours. It asked people not to pay heed to rumours on social media that many lakes and reservoirs around the city were about to surplus and that water would be released. "Do not spread and believe in rumours #work from home and 3rd Nov leave is 2 avoid traffic jams nd to avoid any untoward incident(sic)," the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency tweeted.

Most parts of the city and suburbs received heavy rains last night, with the DGP office near the Marina Beach gauging a maximum of 30 cm of precipitation in 24 hours ending 8.30 am today. The famous Marina beach front and service lanes were under water.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day