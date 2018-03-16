Chennai airport on high alert after bomb threat call

The Chennai Airport has been put on high alert after an airline received a phone call threatening to blow up the flights, said reports.

This development comes on a day when Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to visit the city. Naidu will be in Chennai to inaugurate the Gana Saraswathi Smt. DK Pattammal centenary celebrations tomorrow.

An unidentified person called up the airline, which operates flights between Chennai and Hyderabad, and threatened to blow up flights, reported PTI.

Last year in June, a bomb threat was sent to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Chennai. The threat was sent in a white coloured parcel which contained gunpowder along with a letter.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day