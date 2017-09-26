Check West Bengal Group D Result 2017 on wbgrdb.in

The West Bengal Group D Result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The interviews would be held from October 16 2017 onwards. The OMR sheets of the candidates, who appeared in the West Bengal Group D written examination have been scanned and evaluated electronically, said a statement from the organisors.

Approximately, three times the total number of 6000 Group D vacancies will be intimated for the interviews. The candidates who are selected after the West Bengal Group D written exam, on the basis of the provisional Merit list will be called for Interview in a phased manner.

The West Bengal group D interviews are proposed to start from October 16, 2017, said a statement.

The recruitment of group D employees is being organised in West Bengal after a long interval. The last Group D recruitment was done during the erstwhile Left Front regime. The results are available on wbgdrb.in.

How to check West Bengal Group D Result 2017:

Go to wbgdrb.in

Click on the results tab

Click on the link "Result of Gr. D Examination 2017" from that page

Enter nine-digit application number and date of birth on the next page

Submit the details and check your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News