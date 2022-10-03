Check holidays in October

Bank holidays in February 2022: Banks to remain closed for 12 days this month; Check dates here

New Delhi, Oct 03: This year the month of October is full of festivals in India. Several festivals will lead to public holidays for government and private staff across the country.

The month started with the ongoing Navratri which began on September 26 and will end on October 5. Also, Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated on October 2 which was on a Sunday this year.

Apart from the Navratri, the festival of light, Diwali, will also fall this month on October 24.

Here is a list of public holidays in October 2022:

October 1, 2022- Half yearly closing of bank accounts (Gangtok)

October 2, 2022- Gandhi Jayanti, Sunday

October 3, 2022- Durga Puja (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi)

October 4, 2022- Durga Puja/Dussehra/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram)

October 5, 2022- Durga Puja/Dussehra/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 6, 2022- Durga Puja (Gangtok)October 7, 2022- Durga Puja (Gangtok)

October 8, 2022- Second Saturday Holiday and

Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

October 9, 2022- Sunday

October 13, 2022- Karwa Chauth (Shimla)

October 14, 2022- Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Srinagar)

October 16, 2022- SundayOctober 18, 2022- Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

October 22, 2022- Fourth Saturday

October 23, 2022- Sunday

October 24, 2022- Kali Puja/Diwali

October 25, 2022- Laxmi Puja/Diwali/Govardhan puja (Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal and Jaipur)

October 26, 2022- Govardhan Puja/Bhai Dooj/Diwali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar)

October 27, 2022- Bhai Dooj/Laxmi puja/Diwali (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow)

October 30, 2022- Sunday

October 31, 2022- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath/Chhath Puja (Ahmedabad, Patna and Ranchi)

