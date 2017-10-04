Check here for petrol, diesel price across India

The government of India on Tuesday reduced Basic Excise Duty rate on Petrol and Diesel [both branded and unbranded] by Rs 2 per litre with effect from October 4, announced Finance Ministry.

Petrol price was cut by Rs 2.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.25 following the reduction in excise duty on auto fuels.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 68.38 a litre, down from Rs 70.88. A litre of diesel now comes for Rs 56.89 as against Rs 59.14 previously, according to Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer.

In Kolkata a litre of diesel will cost Rs 59.55, Rs 60.43 in Mumbai and Rs 59.89 in Chennai.

IOC Director (Finance) A K Sharma said the cut in retail selling price is higher after factoring in its impact on VAT.

Following is the price list of non-branded petrol and diesel across the country applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04th October 2017.

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals (Rs./Litre)

State Capitals Prices Agartala 64.40 Aizwal 64.53 Ambala 67.94 Bangalore 69.44 Bhopal 74.72 Bhubhaneswar 67.27 Chandigarh 68.52 Dehradun 71.42 Gandhinagar 70.15 Gangtok 71.30 Guwahati 70.25 Hyderabad 72.40 Imphal 66.58 Itanagar 64.68 Jaipur 70.98 Jammu 70.09 Jullunder 73.34 Kohima 66.88 Lucknow 70.92 Panjim 62.98 Patna 72.74 Pondicherry 67.38 Port Blair 59.13 Raipur 68.93 Ranchi 70.08 Shillong 67.82 Shimla 69.06 Srinagar 72.76 Trivandrum 72.15 Silvasa 66.58 Daman 66.51

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals (Rs./Litre)

State Capitals Prices Agartala 55.12 Aizwal 54.47 Ambala 56.79 Bangalore 56.96 Bhopal 63.19 Bhubhaneswar 60.99 Chandigarh 57.70 Dehradun 58.91 Gandhinagar 63.21 Gangtok 58.65 Guwahati 59.28 Hyderabad 61.81 Imphal 55.15 Itanagar 54.53 Jaipur 60.88 Jammu 57.93 Jullunder 57.00 Kohima 55.39 Lucknow 58.23 Panjim 57.82 Patna 60.52 Pondicherry 58.85 Port Blair 53.60 Raipur 61.52 Ranchi 60.19 Shillong 56.69 Shimla 57.10 Srinagar 60.13 Trivandrum 61.90 Silvasa 57.64 Daman 57.57

Data courtesy: IOCL website

(With agency inputs)