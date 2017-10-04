Check here for petrol, diesel price across India

The government of India on Tuesday reduced Basic Excise Duty rate on Petrol and Diesel [both branded and unbranded] by Rs 2 per litre with effect from October 4, announced Finance Ministry.
Petrol price was cut by Rs 2.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.25 following the reduction in excise duty on auto fuels.
Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 68.38 a litre, down from Rs 70.88. A litre of diesel now comes for Rs 56.89 as against Rs 59.14 previously, according to Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer.
A litre of diesel now comes for Rs 56.89 as against Rs 59.14 previously, according to Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer. In Kolkata a litre of diesel will cost Rs 59.55, Rs 60.43 in Mumbai and Rs 59.89 in Chennai.
IOC Director (Finance) A K Sharma said the cut in retail selling price is higher after factoring in its impact on VAT.
Following is the price list of non-branded petrol and diesel across the country applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04th October 2017.
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals (Rs./Litre)
|State Capitals
|Prices
|
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals (Rs./Litre)
|State Capitals
|Prices
|
Data courtesy: IOCL website
(With agency inputs)