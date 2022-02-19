Charanjit Singh Channi booked for violating poll code

Night curfew timings revised in Bengaluru; Major roads to be closed from 6 pm today till 5 am tomorrow

New Delhi,Feb 19: Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh have been booked for violating the poll code in Mansa district on Friday.

Both were canvassing after the deadline of 6 pm on Friday. Polling will be held on Sunday, February 20.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla who is contesting from Mansa filed a complaint with the election observer.

He said that the Congress leaders had violated the model code of conduct by canvassing after the completion of the campaigning period. The flying squad team conducted a spot inspection and found that Channi was not a voter from Mansa and he violated the poll conduct by campaigning in another constituency.

Singh was found to be campaigning with more than 400 supporters which is beyond the permissible limit the FIR said.

