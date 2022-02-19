YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Charanjit Singh Channi booked for violating poll code

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi,Feb 19: Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh have been booked for violating the poll code in Mansa district on Friday.

    Both were canvassing after the deadline of 6 pm on Friday. Polling will be held on Sunday, February 20.

    Charanjit Singh Channi booked for violating poll code
    Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi

    The Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla who is contesting from Mansa filed a complaint with the election observer.

    He said that the Congress leaders had violated the model code of conduct by canvassing after the completion of the campaigning period. The flying squad team conducted a spot inspection and found that Channi was not a voter from Mansa and he violated the poll conduct by campaigning in another constituency.

    Singh was found to be campaigning with more than 400 supporters which is beyond the permissible limit the FIR said.

    Charanjit Singh Channi
    Know all about
    Charanjit Singh Channi

    More 2022 AHEAD News  

    Read more about:

    2022 Ahead Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi

    Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X