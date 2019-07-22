Chandrayaan-1 vs Chandrayaan-2: Main differences

New Delhi, July 22: The main difference between the two missions which every space enthusiast knows is that Chandrayaan-1 did not involve landing on the surface of earth's only natural satellite, whereas in Chandrayaan-2, a lander will make a soft landing on the surface of the moon.

Here are some other major differences:

The net weight of the spacecraft which was carried by PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) for Chandrayaan-1 on October 22, 2008, was 1380 kgs.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft weighs approximately 3290 kilograms and it would launched by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III (or GSLV Mk) rocket.

Chandrayaan-1 was carried a range of scientific equipments, both Indian and international, to the lunar orbit. The probe collected a lot of significant data over its mission. During Chandrayaan-1, the Mini-Synthetic Aperture Radar (Mini-SAR) found water-ice deposits in craters on the far side of the moon which was considered as a significant finding.

Chandrayaan-2 has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan). The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will circle the moon and provide information about its surface. Among many other studies, the main aim is to study the moon's mineral and chemical composition and its topology and seismology.

Chandrayaan-1 orbited the moon a distance of 100 kilometres from its surface, with a mission of chemical, mineralogical and photo-geologic mapping of the lunar satellite.

The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter will circle the moon and provide information about its surface. The Lander will soft-land on the lunar surface and unload the Rover to study and take measurements from the surface. The lander and rover on Chandrayaan-2 will touchdown at a site 600 kilometers from the lunar South pole.

Chandrayaan-1 carried five ISRO payloads and six payloads from other space agencies including NASA, ESA, and the Bulgarian Aerospace Agency.

In Chandrayaan-2, a total of 13 payloads including three from the Europe, two from the US and one Bulgaria, are distributed across the three modules where the Orbiter and Vikram Lander are stacked upon each other whereas the Pragyan Rover is housed inside the lander. A Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) of US space agency NASA is among the payloads and is aimed at understanding dynamics of Earth's Moon system and deriving

Chandarayan-1, involved surveying the lunar surface to produce a complete map of its chemical characteristics and three-dimensional topography. Chandrayaan-1 was in operation for 312 days.

Chandrayaan-2, equipped with a lander and rover, will observe the lunar surface and send back data which will be useful for analysis of the lunar soil. The lander will carry instruments like a seismometer and a thermal probe, and the rover will carry spectrometers to analyse the lunar soil. The lander and rover have nominal lifetimes of one lunar daytime (14 Earth days).