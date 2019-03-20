  • search
    Chandra Prakash Mishra, BSP leader from Amethi, joins BJP

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 20: Bahujan Samaj Party leader from Amethi and former legislator Chandra Prakash Mishra joined the BJP today, in presence of leaders JP Nadda and Smriti Irani.

    Chandra Prakash Mishra had been with the BSP for last 22 years and had contested Lok Sabha election against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2004.

    Photo credit: PTI

    The leader said here and said he would work to ensure the defeat of Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his Lok Sabha constituency. "Amethi remains enslaved and I will ensure that it tastes freedom," Mr Mishra told reporters in New Delhi.

    In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP is likely to field Smirit Irani against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. She had put up a spirited fight against him in 2014 but had lost.

    Amethi has been a pocket borough of the Gandhi family for decades.

    In 2007, Chandra Prakash Mishra won the assembly election from Gauriganj seat in the Gandhi family bastion

    Election for Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting from April 11. The voting will end on May 19 and the counting will take place on May, 23

    PTI

    Read more about:

    bsp amethi bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 23:01 [IST]
