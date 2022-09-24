Chandigarh university scandal: Cops make fourth arrest, an Army man

Chandigarh, Sep 24: The Punjab Police have made their fourth arrest in the Chandigarh University scandal case. An army has been nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh.

Punjab Director General of Police Guarav Yadav said Sanjeev Singh the fourth accused will be produced before a Mohali court. "Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Pradesh Police. Accused Army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," said the DGP in a tweet.

He was suspected of blackmailing the accused woman student, said the DGP. Yadav said based on forensic and digital evidence, a Mohali police team was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused. Police also obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Bomdila. "The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail," said the DGP.

Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student and two men, from Himachal Pradesh. Protests had rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali last week over allegations levelled by students that a hostel inmate recorded several objectionable videos of students in the common washroom. Some students had even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

So far, the Kharar court in Mohali has sent three accused to 7-day police remand in connection with the case of leaked videos of women students in the common washroom at Chandigarh University.

All the three accused were produced in the court on Monday. Sandeep Sharma, advocate of the accused, told the media that their mobiles will be sent for forensic probe. The cops have found two videos (One is of the accused girl and other is of some other girl), he said.

It was all started after a girl shared some objectionable videos of her and a few other girls from her hostel allegedly with her boyfriend.

Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 21:11 [IST]