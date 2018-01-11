Chandigarh Stalking Case: BJP leader's son Vikas Barala granted bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted bail to Vikas Barala, who was booked on the charges of stalking and attempting to abduct a 29-year-old woman. Vikas is the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala.

Varnika Kundu and Vikas Barala
His petition for bail had been dismissed four times by a trial court.

On Tuesday, 9 January, the victim, Varnika Kundu, was grilled by Barala's counsel for five hours and asked nearly 500 questions about her personal life - from the friends she has and to whether her mother had been told of the incident when it took place.

On 4 August 2017, when Kundu was returning home from work and at around 11.15 pm in Chandigarh, Barala, along with a friend, allegedly stalked her by chasing her car.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage and a spate of protests across the country.

Charges have already been framed against Vikas Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar, in connection with the stalking case involving the daughter of a senior IAS officer.

Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested in the month of August in connection with the case.

